Rajasthan: Nine returning from wedding party killed in van-trolley collision in Jhalawar

At least nine people were killed after a speeding trolley hit a van near the Aklera police station area, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan in the early hours on Sunday.
According to the police, all the victims were returning after attending a wedding party. The deceased, who were traveling on a van, were said to be from the Babri community of Dungargaon, Rajasthan.
The bodies of all the deceased were sent to the mortuary of Aklera Hospital.
Aklera police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the accident and launched an investigation into the accident.
According to the locals, a speeding uncontrolled trolley hit the van killing nine people.
Aklera police station in-charge Sandeep Bishnoi said the people of the Bagri community of Dungar village near Aklera had gone to attend a wedding ceremony of their relative on Saturday and while leaving the wedding procession, their van was hit by a speeding trolley.
(Report by Anees)