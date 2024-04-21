Rajasthan: Nine returning from wedding party killed in van-trolley collision in Jhalawar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accident site

At least nine people were killed after a speeding trolley hit a van near the Aklera police station area, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan in the early hours on Sunday.

According to the police, all the victims were returning after attending a wedding party. The deceased, who were traveling on a van, were said to be from the Babri community of Dungargaon, Rajasthan.

The bodies of all the deceased were sent to the mortuary of Aklera Hospital.

Aklera police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the accident and launched an investigation into the accident.

According to the locals, a speeding uncontrolled trolley hit the van killing nine people.

Aklera police station in-charge Sandeep Bishnoi said the people of the Bagri community of Dungar village near Aklera had gone to attend a wedding ceremony of their relative on Saturday and while leaving the wedding procession, their van was hit by a speeding trolley.

4 killed as car hits bike, truck in Rajasthan

In another road accident in Rajasthan, four people were killed after a car hit a motorcycle and a stationary truck in Dudu town on Saturday.

Three people in the car died on the spot while the bike rider died on the way to the hospital, the police said.

According to police, the driver of the car was trying to save the biker but lost control over the vehicle which collided with the truck parked on the roadside.

(Report by Anees)