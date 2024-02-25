Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
  4. Rajasthan: Govt school trashes 5-year-old girl teacher dislocating shoulder, arrested

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kota Published on: February 25, 2024 14:49 IST
The case has been registered at the Kaithun police station
Image Source : INDIA TV The case has been registered at the Kaithun police station of the district.

In yet another incident of assault on children, a government schoolteacher allegedly thrashed a five-year-old girl which led to the child dislocating her arm bone in Rajasthan's Kota. The police on Sunday informed that the teacher had been later arrested. 

Mohammed Sattar was arrested on Saturday evening on a complaint from the father of the girl, a Class 1 student of the Khedarasulpur government senior secondary school, they said.

The case has been registered at the Kaithun police station of the district. The accused teacher will be produced before a court on Sunday, Circle Officer (Kota Rural) Gagendra Singh said. The girl's father has alleged that Sattar thrashed his daughter in school on Saturday, the officer said.

The teacher has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, Circle Inspector, Kaithun police station, Harlal Meena said. Sattar allegedly thrashed the girl and pulled her arm caused dislocation of the bone, he said. The matter is being probe, Meena said.

