Caught on cam: Cashier shot at in PNB during robbery attempt in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur bank robbery: Two masked men carrying weapons attempted to loot a bank in Jaipur today (February 23) and shot at the cashier, but were forced to give up on their plan as people rushed in. The two men barged in a branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur on Friday at around 10:00 am, said police officials.

The injured cashier was admitted to the trauma center in Manipal Hospital, confirmed Kishanlal Vishnoi, SHO, Jhotwara police station, adding that one of the robbers was arrested after a crowd caught him. The SHO said the looters shot at the cashier when he tried to resist their looting plan.

"One of the looters has been arrested and further investigations are on," he added.

What happened during robbery attempt in Jhotwara?

Giving details about the robbery attempt, the police officials said the bank staff and the public outside panicked on hearing the gunshot sound and ran towards the bank. Seeing the crowd, the looters got scared and tried to run away. The people chased and caught one of them and thrashed him. A police van nearby reached the spot and caught the robber while the other managed to run away.

CCTV video after the incident has also surfaced. In this, one of the robbers is seen running away from the spot. Police officials said the CCTV footage shows the accused was injured. DCP West Amit Kumar Budhaniya has appealed to all hospitals to stay careful as one of the looters, who was injured in the incident, might seek medical treatment.

