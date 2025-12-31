'Nothing above Sanatan': CM Yogi on second anniversary of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha 'Nothing above Sanatan': CM Yogi on second anniversary of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the struggle of 500 years. Speaking at an event to mark the second anniversary of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, CM Yogi highlighted three important dates. He said August 5, 2020 was an important and historic date as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand temple in the city. He also recalled January 22, 2024, when PM Modi again came to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol.

The recalled PM Modi's third visit to Ayodhya on November 25, to ceremonially hoist saffron flag atop Ram Temple.

CM Yogi said no one is above Sanatan Dharma and PM Modi gave this message during the event on November 25. He also rebuked the previous government for overlooking the city.

“No one is above Sanatan Dharma; the previous government may have tried to undermine Ayodhya, but how can they harm the place protected by Lord Hanuman,” he said.

CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh attend Ram Temple event

CM Yogi visited Ayodhya with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to mark second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha. Singh attended the event as the chief 'yajman' and hoisted a flag atop Annapurna temple during 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme at the Ram temple.

Before reaching the temple, the two leaders paid their respects at the Hanumangarhi Temple, a major place of worship in the holy city.

The Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi rituals began earlier this week and are scheduled to continue until Friday. Religious ceremonies at the Ram Temple had started on Saturday as part of the ongoing observances.

The idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, in a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the second anniversary of the consecration approaching, a representative of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, cited by PTI, said that around five to six lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

