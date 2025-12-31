Rajnath Singh hoists flag atop Ram Temple to mark second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event. Before reaching the temple, the two leaders paid their respects at the Hanumangarhi Temple, a major place of worship in the holy city. Later, Singh prayed before the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hoisted a flag atop Annapurna temple during 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Minister Singh attended the event as the chief 'yajman' to mark the second anniversary of Prana Pratishtha. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

Before reaching the temple, the two leaders paid their respects at the Hanumangarhi Temple, a major place of worship in the holy city.

Later, Singh prayed before the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple.

The Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi rituals began earlier this week and are scheduled to continue until Friday. Religious ceremonies at the Ram Temple had started on Saturday as part of the ongoing observances.

The idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, in a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the second anniversary of the consecration approaching, a representative of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, cited by PTI, said that around five to six lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Ayodhya in view of VVIP visits. The local police have put the town on high alert and introduced a multi-layered security arrangement to ensure safety and smooth movement.

Superintendent of Police (City) CP Tripathi said Ayodhya has been divided into five zones and 10 security sectors. Nodal officers have been appointed for each venue and they will closely supervise all activities in their respective areas.

To reinforce security, around 3,000 police personnel from outside the district are being deployed to create a strong security cordon across the town. The force includes four Additional Superintendents of Police, nine Deputy Superintendents, nearly 50 inspectors, 150 sub-inspectors and a large number of constables.

In addition, five companies of PAC and paramilitary forces have been stationed in Ayodhya. Surveillance has been increased with the use of CCTV cameras and drones. Anti-drone systems have also been activated at key locations to prevent any aerial threats. According to police officials, every movement will be closely watched to maintain law and order during the VVIP programme.