Rajasthan govt transfers 396 administrative officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 396 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night.

Apart from them, one officer of the Indian Administrative Service and five officers of the Indian Forest Service have also been transferred. This is the first major administrative reshuffle in the state after the BJP government came to power.

Earlier, The Rajasthan government transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers today (January 6), in the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation came to power in the state.

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel late on Friday (January 5) night. Churu Collector Siddharth Sihag has been posted as secretary to the chief minister and Kekri Collector V M Sharma has been made commissioner, Midday Meal, the order stated.

