Jaipur civic body mandates 'Jhatka' or 'Halal' signs for meat shops in city, imposes ban in residential areas

A new regulation has been introduced for meat sellers in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to this new rule, it is now mandatory for meat shops to display 'Jhatka' or 'Halal' outside their shops. This decision has been approved by Dr Saumya Gurjar, the Mayor of Greater Municipal Corporation. The decision was made during the fourth meeting of the executive committee.

In addition to this, meat shops are now prohibited in residential areas. According to the information, the renewal of licenses for meat shops will only be granted if the establishment has a commercial lease. It is worth noting that while the issue of displaying nameplates on shops is currently a hot topic in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government, Jaipur has made a significant decision regarding the labelling of 'Halal' and 'Jhatka' meat.

Jaipur enforces meat shop regulations

The new mandate comes days after the Jaipur civic body announced that meat shops operating without commercial lease deeds in the city will be closed. It was also decided to dispose of the pending lease applications in the Municipal Corporation within a month.