All food shops to display 'name' of owners along Kanwar Yatra routes: Yogi Adityanath warns of action

In a massive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all roadside eateries to display the "name and identity" of their owners along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state. The 'nameplates' of the owners will have to be installed on the food shops. The decision was taken to maintain the "purity" of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims. The action will also be taken against those selling productions with Halal certifications.

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police had ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion". A day later, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered the same across the state.

