Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. All food shops to display 'name' of owners along Kanwar Yatra routes: Yogi Adityanath warns of action

All food shops to display 'name' of owners along Kanwar Yatra routes: Yogi Adityanath warns of action

The decision has drawn flak from politicians and members of the civil society. The holy month of Sawan is starting from July 22.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Lucknow
Updated on: July 19, 2024 11:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath, Kanwar yatra
Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a massive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all roadside eateries to display the "name and identity" of their owners along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state. The 'nameplates' of the owners will have to be installed on the food shops. The decision was taken to maintain the "purity" of the faith of Kanwar pilgrims. The action will also be taken against those selling productions with Halal certifications.

India Tv - Nameplates in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : INDIA TVNameplates in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police had ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion". A day later, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered the same across the state.

More to follow...

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement