West Bengal: 285 police inspectors transferred in massive reshuffle in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal: 285 police inspectors transferred in massive reshuffle

West Bengal news: West Bengal authorities have transferred at least 285 inspector-ranking officers across the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On January 23 (Tuesday), the authorities had also transferred 297 sub-inspectors.

Sources in the state administration said most of the transfers are in their earlier postings for a period of three years or more. As per the rules transfer of officers- before any elections- completing three years or more in a particular posting is mandatory.

In the recent past, Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the acting director general of the state police following the retirement of his predecessor Manoj Malviya. It followed the transfer of some key Indian Police Service (IPS) officers both in West Bengal Police as well as in Kolkata Police.

The West Bengal government on December 27 appointed former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as the state's new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP).

He will replace Manoj Malviya, who retired during the day, an official said on Wednesday. Kumar, who is currently the secretary of the Information and Technology Department, will assume charge immediately.

"The Governor is pleased to order that Shri Rajeev Kumar, IPS (RR:1989), Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal, will hold the charge of Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, vice Shri Manoj Malaviya, IPS, who is to retire on superannuation on December 27, 2023, until further orders. This order is issued in the interest of public service," as per a notification from the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, had earlier served as the additional DGP of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

