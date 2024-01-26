Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra facing problems in getting permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress-TMC tussle: In yet another potshot at the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday (January 26) said that his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings under the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in TMC-ruled Bengal. He said that the Congress wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, however, due to school examinations, permission was not granted.

"In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well," he said while speaking to the reporters in Siliguri.

Speaking on the issue on Thursday night, Chowdhury had said that they thought they would get "relaxations" in some places in West Bengal for the public meetings but the administration "is saying that they can't give it".

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday before going for a two-day break. Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra will resume on January 28.

TMC responds to Congress

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that the administration in West Bengal is free of political influences.

"Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for the INDIA alliance falling apart in West Bengal. Secondly, all opposition parties conduct programmes in the state, nobody faces any problems. The administration must have taken the decision as there are board examinations in schools," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

