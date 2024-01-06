Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Rajasthan: 72 IAS, 121 RAS officers transferred in state | Here's the FULL LIST

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jaipur Updated on: January 06, 2024 9:00 IST
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan news: At least 72 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and 121 RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officers were transferred in a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan today (January 6). 

Yesterday (January 5), Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma distributed portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in his cabinet. The Chief Minister kept eight departments with himself, including home department, excise department and the anti-corruption bureau.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari got six departments, including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women and Child Development. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa got four departments including Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways.Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has got the Agriculture and Rural Development, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been made Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs minister; Gajendra Singh Khimsar has got the Health Ministry and Madan Dilawar is in charge of Education, Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj department.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place last week at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted in the government.It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion.Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

