Rajasthan: Two coaches of Bhopal-bound passenger train derail in Kota, no casualties

Two coaches of Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near the Kota Junction in Rajasthan on Friday night, officials said, while adding that the restoration work was taken up immediately, and the train was re-railed within hours.

Train number 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed near the Kota station yard of Kota division at 10.50 pm and was despatched from the station at 2 am, West Central Railway said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

“Two coaches of train number 14813 were derailed at Kota station yard of Kota division on Friday, 05 January at 22.50 hrs, which was quickly re-railed by the railway administration and started the work at a fast pace, and then on 06.01.24 at 02.00 midnight, the train was re-railed and was as sent off,” West Central Railway posted on X.

Railways issues helpline numbers

Earlier, the West Central Railway released helpline numbers keeping in view the incident.

Bhopal - 9109197588, Guna - 9109113894, Bina- 9770119204.

