S Jaishankar meets Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh, hands over PM Modi's condolence letter

Dhaka:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Tarique Rahman, the son of Khaleda Zia, who passed away on Tuesday and handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi letter of condolence on the demise of the former Bangladesh prime minister.

Jaishankar landed in Dhaka to attend the funeral of Zia, who died at the age of 80 in Dhaka after prolonged age-related ailments.

The funeral will be held at 2 pm.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said in a post on X that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is in Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and the Government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, and acknowledged her contribution to democracy.

Khaleda Zia's funeral

Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka earlier on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. He was received at the airport by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, a spokesperson of the Indian mission in Dhaka confirmed.

The funeral ceremony will take place at Manik Mia Avenue, where foreign dignitaries, political leaders and representatives from several countries are expected to be present.

Following the ceremony, Khaleda will be laid to rest with state honours at around 3:30 pm beside her husband, slain president and freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and long-serving chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, passed away in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

An official statement said Jaishankar is representing the government and people of India at the funeral.

PM Modi's condolences to Khaleda Zia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Khaleda Zia’s death, saying that as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, her significant contributions to the country’s development and to India-Bangladesh relations would always be remembered.

He also recalled his warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015, adding that he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide the partnership between the two countries.

