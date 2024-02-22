Driver suffers fatal heart attack on road, car ran over several people in Rajasthan's Nagaur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV car diver suffered a heart attack

Nagaur: A major accident took place in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday as the driver of a vehicle suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel. As a result of the heart attack, the car lost control and ran over several people. The accident led to injuries for five people, with three of them in critical condition.

Driver died during treatment

As per reports, a procession of Lord Vishwakarma, organized by the Jangid community, was taken out in Degana city. Around 11 in the morning, a Bolero car approached from behind near Karva Gali and ran over the people participating in the procession. Five individuals sustained injuries in the incident. Three of them, who were severely injured, received initial medical aid and were promptly transferred to Ajmer for further treatment. Additionally, the driver of the Bolero was also transported to Ajmer but unfortunately passed away during treatment.

Some people also sustained minor injuries and at present they are receieving treatment. Presently, there is unrest among relatives following the driver's demise. Local residents assert that the driver lost control of the vehicle immediately after suffering a heart attack, leading to the significant accident.

Earlier, a Haryana Roadways bus driver experienced a heart attack while driving. The passengers' lives were at risk due to the heart attack occurring while the bus was in motion. However, the conductor stepped in and took control of the bus, ultimately saving the passengers' lives. This event echoes a similar occurrence in Uttar Pradesh where a roadways bus driver also suffered a heart attack. Instances like these have been on the rise in recent times.

This tragic incident highlights the need for awareness about silent heart attacks and the importance of timely medical intervention, especially among the younger population.

(Report: Sushil Diwakar)

