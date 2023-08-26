Rajasthan: Dalit student in Kotputli dies by suicide, family alleges harassment by teachers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A police personnel on duty

A 15-year-old Dalit student died in Rajasthan's Kotputli district on Wednesday after he was allegedly harassed by school teachers who made casteist remarks. The boy's family has filed a police complaint accusing the teachers of murder. The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his classroom on Wednesday morning. The school cleaning staff informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

The police said that they have registered a case against the two teachers under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Prima facie it is not a murder but a suicide incident only. However, the autopsy is due as the family of the victim didn’t allow us to initiate the process yet,” said the local station house officer (SHO), as quoted by news agency PTI.

The boy's family has alleged that the teachers had been harassing him for some time, making casteist remarks and physically abusing him. They say that the boy had complained to the school principal and vice-principal, but no action was taken.

The police said that they are investigating the allegations and will take appropriate action based on the evidence.

The boy's death has sparked outrage in the community, with people demanding justice for the family. A protest was held outside the police station on Thursday, where the victim's relatives demanded compensation and the arrest of the accused teachers.

The incident is a reminder of the continuing discrimination faced by Dalits in India. Despite laws to protect them, Dalits are often subjected to violence and abuse. This latest case is a call for the government to do more to ensure the safety and security of Dalits.

