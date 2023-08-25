Rajasthan elections: BJP to flag off 'Parivartan Yatra' from Sawai Madhopur on September 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch its election campaign beginning with the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Rajasthan on September 2 from Sawai Madhopur. The Assembly elections are due to be held in the state later this year.

According to reports, the BJP is planning to cover the entire in three weeks.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' will see participation from central leadership and Cabinet ministers as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also join the rally on the last day of the 'Parivartan Yatra' which will take place in Jaipur.

According to reports, the first leg of the Parivartan Yatra will flag off from Sawai Madhopur . Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to begin the yatra.

The second leg of the Parivartan Yatra will begin from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3.

BJP President JP Nadda and state chief CP Joshi is likely to flag off the second leg of the yatra.

The third leg will be launched from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4. It will be led by Union Ministers Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The fourth and final leg of the yatra will start from Gogamedi in Hanumangarh on September 5.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former BJP state chief Satish Poonia will flag off the final phase

