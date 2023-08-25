Ajit Pawar is our leader, there is no split in NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday said that if a leader takes a different decision then it doesn't mean that there is a conflict in the party.

"There is no rift in the party, all the members are our leaders," Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar's statement has come after his nephew Ajit Pawar with other NCP leaders rebelled and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) led government in Maharashtra.

However, Sharad Pawar continues to maintain that there is no rift in the party.

Pawar also denied that there is no split in the party as it happens only when a large chunk of leaders step out.

"There is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in the NCP. How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today. Yes, Some leaders took a different stance but this can't be called a split. They can do so in a democracy," Sharad Pawar said in Baramati.

