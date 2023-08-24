Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Two dead, two injured after portion of building collapses in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: Local police and municipal officials rushed to the spot and took the injured people to the hospital.

Navi Mumbai Updated on: August 24, 2023 7:20 IST
Image Source : ANI Soon after the incident officials of the local authorities rushed to the spot.

Two persons died and another two got injured after a portion of a building collapsed in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The building known as Tusli Bhavan was located in a market area. A number of people gathered soon after a part of the building collapsed. They tried to pull out people trapped in the debris. The injured were taken to hospital by the locals. The visual shows the roof of a shop attached to the building collapsed. 

Later, local authorities bright a crane to clear the debris. 

