Maharashtra: Two dead, two injured after portion of building collapses in Navi Mumbai

Soon after the incident officials of the local authorities rushed to the spot.

Two persons died and another two got injured after a portion of a building collapsed in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The building known as Tusli Bhavan was located in a market area. A number of people gathered soon after a part of the building collapsed. They tried to pull out people trapped in the debris. The injured were taken to hospital by the locals. The visual shows the roof of a shop attached to the building collapsed.

Later, local authorities bright a crane to clear the debris.

