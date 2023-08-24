Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot takes 'pain and sorrow' dig at BJP, says it failed as ruling party and Opposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Pilot's dig at BJP: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday (August 24) lashed out at the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan and alleged that the saffron party failed while ruling at the Centre and as Opposition in the state.

Pilot exuded confidence that his party would ditch the trend of forming alternate governments in Rajasthan in the upcoming Assembly polls and said that Congress would retain power.

Addressing a public meeting in the Masuda Assembly constituency in Ajmer, the Congress leader said that the BJP was voted to power with huge majority twice at the Centre in 2014 and 2019, however, the party could not do good to the voters and asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections in the states including Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will have huge impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls outcome.

“The BJP government has been ruling at the Centre for nine years. People voted for the party and gave full majority twice but they were cheated by the party. After taking votes from every class, the government only gave pain and sorrow,” he said.

Pilot refers to three farm laws

Citing the three farm laws describing them as “black”, Pilot said that these were withdrawn after a large number of farmers protested in Delhi.

The Congress leader stepped up his attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre and said that the inflation rose but the government did not even say that efforts would be made to control it.

“They would only come ahead of the elections and seek votes in the name of temple, mosque, Hindu, Muslim. What has the central government done for the benefit of the general public? Manmohan Singh government had brought MGNREGA and schemes for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Pilot expressed hope that Congress would remain in power after the Rajasthan Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

“BJP leaders in Rajasthan are only sleeping. Their central leaders come from Delhi and try to wake them up, but they are sleeping,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

