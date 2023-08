Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The list of CWC was released today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday released a list of 39 members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Mallikarjun Khage, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were mentioned on the list. The surprising name was Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, while his rival Ashok Gehlot was not placed on the list.

