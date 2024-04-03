Rajasthan: Court Magistrate asks rape victim to strip, booked

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Rajasthan Police filed a case against a Magistrate in Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit rape victim to strip to show her injuries.

An officer on Wednesday said the police have booked the accused under relevant sections. The Magistrate has been booked under section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.



"The victim had filed a complaint on March 30 alleging that the Hindaun Court Magistrate asked her to strip in order to see her injuries," Deputy SP (ST-SC) cell Mina Meena said.

However, she refused to strip and after recording the statement in the court on March 30, she registered a complaint against the Magistrate.

The case was registered with Kotwali Police Station under charges of outraging modesty, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

