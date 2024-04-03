Suspect tied to MP’s NHM scam arrested for alleged involvement in UP police recruitment paper leak: STF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suspect tied to MP’s NHM scam arrested.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police scored a significant success as they apprehended the main suspect implicated in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak. Rajiv Nayan Mishra, residing in Prayagraj but currently settled in Bhopal, was arrested by the Noida unit of the STF from Pari Chowk, Greater Noida, based on a tip-off from an informant.

Charges and legal proceedings

Mishra, wanted in a paper leak case registered at Kankarkheda police station in Meerut district, faces a slew of charges, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. He has previously been involved in several high-profile examination paper leaks and has served time in jail for his offenses.

Past criminal record

Mishra’s involvement in the NHM scam in Gwalior and the UP TET paper leak case in Kaushambi has earned him a reputation for organized crime in the realm of examination fraud.

Cancellation of police recruitment exam

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a significant move, annulled the recruitment of 60,244 police constables following reports of widespread fraud in the examination. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a retest within six months in response to the irregularities detected.

Wide-ranging impact

With nearly 48 lakh applicants registering for the police constable recruitment examination, the cancellation and subsequent investigation into the paper leak have affected a substantial number of aspiring candidates. The concerted efforts of UP Police and STF have led to the apprehension of over 300 suspects involved in the paper leak scandal thus far.

Modus operandi and investigation

The leaked police recruitment exam paper was reportedly procured through a printing press. The suspects had meticulously planned the leak well in advance, underscoring the premeditated nature of the crime. The paper leak, which came to light just days before the scheduled examination on February 17–18, has raised questions about the integrity of the recruitment process and the security measures in place.

