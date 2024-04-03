Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections: Tough fight between I.N.D.I.A bloc, NDA, BSP may surprise in Jat land

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIA TV Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections

Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections: Saharanpur seat, one of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, belongs to the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP which contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with ally Samajwadi Party (SP) won the seat against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Saharanpur is one of the key constituencies in the Western Uttar Pradesh region. The ruling party is hoping to wrest the seat from BSP.



Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections 2019 In the 2019 elections, BSP candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman got 5,14,139 votes against BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal who bagged 4,91,722 votes. Thus, the margin of the victory was thin around 23,000 votes.

Saharanpur Lok Sabha poll battle in 2024

This time around, the poll battle is different from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Unlike the last time, the BSP will not get SP supporters' votes as it is contesting alone in the state. Akhilesh Yadav’s SP formed an alliance with Congress as a party of I.N.D.I.A bloc. SP is supporting Congress candidate Imran Masood. On the other side, the BJP allied with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) just ahead of the elections surprising rivals in the Jat belt. The RLD is one of the strongest forces in the Western UP. There could be a direct fight between NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc as Mayawati’s BSP is not looking as strong as it was five years before that was too with the support of SP.

Saharanpur Lok Sabha polls 2024 candidates

The BJP again fielded Raghav Lakhanpal in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while Congress pitted Imran Masood. Surprisingly, the BSP did not give a ticket to the sitting MP Haji Fazlur Rehman replacing him with Majid Ali.

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly seats- Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan (SC). Out of six assembly seats, three belong to the BJP, while two to the SP.

Also read: Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Election 2024: YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas to take on BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari