Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Election 2024: YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas to take on BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Rajahmundry is going to be between YSRCP's Guduri Srinivas and BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari. There are a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Rajahmundry has seven assembly segments, which belongs to the East Godavari.

Polling in the state will take place in the fourth phase on May 13.

A look at all Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada , Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Result 2014

In 2014, TDP's Murali Mohan defeated YSRCP's Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary.

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Result 2019

In 2019, YSRCP's Margani Bharat defeated TDP's Maganti Rupa.

