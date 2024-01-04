Rajasthan: Couple dies of suffocation due to burning firewood in room in Kota

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Firewood

A couple in their 40s was found dead in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday morning, police said. Burnt-out firewood beneath a pot of non-veg curry nearby in their room has been found, the official added.

The police said the couple was most likely suffocated to death due to smoke in the unventilated room. The incident happened under the Kishorepura police station area in a marriage garden where the man worked as a guard.



The couple was identified as Laxman Koli (45) and his wife Chanda (40). They had been living in Kota for the last 20 years and the man was working as a guard in the marriage garden in the Banjara Colony.

Meena said the couple was likely to have fallen asleep while consuming liquor on Wednesday night.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. One of their sons Rakesh said his mother had come to his father's room in the marriage garden to give him tiffin. He further said that when he reached the room on Thursday morning, his parents did not open the door despite knocks at the door, following which he broke a window and peeped through it to find them lying unconscious.

After the postmortem report, a case of suspicious death would be lodged, the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

