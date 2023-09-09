Rajasthan: Congress leader shot dead in Dholpur by bike-borne assailants, cops launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A Congress leader in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday. Mehtab Singh was 50 years old. Giving information about the incident, the police said that the incident occurred when Congress’ Jalalpur Mangrol block chief, had gone to a tent shop in connection with the inauguration of a local village revenue office.

Attackers came on bike

Additional Superintendent of Police (Mania) Omprakash stated, "The assailants arrived on a motorcycle. They fired at Mehtab Singh, leading to his immediate death at the scene. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras." According to the police, the assailants first attacked Singh with an axe and opened fire on him when he fell down. According to the police, Singh had an old political rivalry due to his public life.

Came to pick up tent supplies

Mehtab Singh, the Block President of Mangrol, was a resident of Jalalpur. It is reported that Singh had come to Mania on Friday evening from his village with a tractor-trolley to collect tent supplies. While he was loading the goods on the trolley, unknown individuals on a motorcycle attacked him.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured Congress leader to the district hospital in Dholpur, where doctors declared him dead. On the other hand, in view of the tension prevailing in the area, a heavy police force has been deployed.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 'Modi-Modi' slogans raised in front of Ashok Gehlot | WATCH Rajasthan CM's reaction

Also Read: Rajasthan: INDIA bloc members should apologise for insult to Sanatan Dharma, says Rajnath Singh