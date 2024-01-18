Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma gets death threat from Jaipur Central jail, 3 accused persons arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday received a death threat. The police immediately started investigating the case and traced the location of the accused. According to information, CM Sharma has received a threat from Jaipur Central Jail. Further investigation revealed that the threat call was made by an inmate serving a sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within the Central Jail.

Now, with the charges against the convicted prisoner, a significant question arises about the ongoing use of mobile phones within the jail. Despite continuous claims by the jail administration regarding search operations, the issue of mobile phone usage persists.

3 accused persons arrested

On Wednesday, as soon as the death threat to the Chief Minister was received, there was a sense of panic in the police administration. According to the information, the threat was given by making a call to the police control room. Subsequently, the police traced the location of the call and began the investigation.

Following the investigation, two wardens from the prison administration have been suspended. In the case of the threatening call, police have also arrested three suspects namely Mukesh, Rakesh, and Chetan.

Accused is mentally disturbed

A suspect arrested in the Amer police station area, involved in a POCSO case, was responsible for making a threatening call using Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's name. The accused, imprisoned in Jaipur Central Jail for the past 5 years, obtained a mobile phone from another inmate facing fraud charges to make the threat. The accused, currently undergoing treatment at a mental hospital, is reported to be mentally disturbed.

Jaipur Central Jail is known for its stringent security measures, where even harming a bird is prohibited. However, the revelation of a prisoner making a call has raised significant concerns regarding both security and discipline.

