Congress on Tuesday appointed Tika Ram Jully as the Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan while Govind Singh Dotasra is to continue as the President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Who is Tikaram Juli?

Tikaram Juli has been elected MLA from Alwar Rural for the third time. Julie was the first Minister of State in the Gehlot government, after which he was promoted and made a Cabinet Minister.