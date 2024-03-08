Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Kota Shiv Baraat accident: 14 children get burn injuries due to electrocution.

Kota Shiv Baraat accident: At least 14 children were electrocuted during a 'Shiv Baraat' procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Rajasthan's Kota today (March 8). The injured kids were admitted to MBS hospital in Kota and they will be referred to Jaipur for further medical treatment if required.

Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota Om Birla expressed grief over the incident. BJP MP Birla gave instructions to doctors for proper treatment of the injured kids.

Kota SP on Shiv Baraat accident

Kota SP Amrita Duhan said, "It's a very sad incident. People from the Kaali Basti were gathered here with their Kalash, a child was carrying a pipe of 20-22 ft that touched the high-tension wire. In an attempt to save that child, all the children present there were electrocuted. The priority is to give them proper treatment. One is in serious condition with 100% burns. An investigation has been initiated and if there has been any negligence from anyone, it will come out in the report. Except for the one who is 25 years of age, the rest children are below 14 years."

Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar said, "It's a very sad incident. Two children are seriously injured with one having 100% burns. A special team has been formed to provide all possible treatment. Officials are directed to investigate if there has been any kind of negligence."

(With inputs from KK Sharma)

