Rajasthan polls: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi at Sikrai rally

In the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly election in the state, Rajasthan BJP has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In its complaint, the saffron party has demanded action against her for "spreading lies with malicious intentions" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting. The BJP also accused Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct in a public meeting in Sikarai village in Dausa on Friday, October 20.

The complaint was filed by Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore with the Chief Election Commissioner of the state. "Today the BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Department, Rajasthan and expressed concern over the violation of the code of conduct on the basis of religious sentiments in the public speech given by Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Vadra in the meeting held in Dausa yesterday on 20th October," Rathore said on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

"Demanded that necessary legal action be taken in connection with the serious case of malicious making of false statements against Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," he added.

What Priyanka Gandhi had said?

Congress leader Gandhi had in her Sikrai public rally alleged that BJP wanted to stay in power for the sake of it and that it did not care about the people's welfare. "Whenever elections come, they (BJP leaders) talk about religion and caste. No Indian can deny the issue of protection of religion and advancement of religion. It is something all of us are emotionally attached with, but it will have to be understood carefully as to why they talk about it only at the time of elections and why development is not being talked about," Gandhi had said.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

It should be noted here that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor.

(With inputs from PTI)

