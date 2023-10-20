Rajasthan polls: Modi govt's focus on remaining in power, not public welfare, says Priyanka Gandhi in Dausa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government, stating that its primary focus is on staying in power rather than prioritising public welfare. The Congress general secretary made this remark while addressing a public meeting in Sikrai in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa district.

"When they (BJP) were in power, how many schemes did they launch in Rajasthan? It's clear that the focus of Modi ji and the BJP is not on your well-being, but on remaining in power and strengthening themselves," Vadra said.

BJP works for "industrialist friends"

The Congress leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for themselves and their "industrialist friends" while the Congress government works for people and ties to make their journey of life easier. Vadra further said that it's BJP policy to take money out of poor people's pockets and give it to the big industrialists.

"There is a Congress government in your state... If you see the journey of the last five years, you can say that the Rajasthan Congress tried to make the journey of your life easier. The leaders who truly want that state and country should go forward; they do not look only at themselves; they look for what is good for people. BJP leaders work for themselves and their industrialist friends," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi urged the people of Rajasthan to vote for the Congress party and bring it back to power in the state. She emphasized that the party is united in Rajasthan.

'People need to understand why the BJP raises religion and caste issues'

The Congress leader emphasised that public welfare can be attained through politics rooted in service and compassion. She also called on people to understand why the BJP often raises topics related to religion and caste instead of prioritising discussions on development.

"When there are elections, they (BJP) talk about religion and caste. But you need to understand why these things are being said at the time of elections. Why is there no talk about your development? Why is there no talk about the OPS? You will have to ask these questions," she said.

In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadra said that a true leader focuses on the present and the future, and refrains from repeatedly talk about the past. "What hopes do you keep from the government? You hope to decrease problems in your life, to stand with you in struggles in your life, and to get facilities for your agriculture work. So that your future and your children's future are bright. To fulfill this hope, there is a need for understanding. The real leader looks in the present and future, not in the past."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present at the public meeting.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

