Rajasthan Election Opinion Poll LIVE: Will Ashok Gehlot-led Congress retain state or BJP make a comeback?

Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 opinion poll live Updates: The voting in Rajasthan is set for November 25 to elect all 200 members of the State Legislative Assembly. The state is likely to see a neck-to-neck battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 16:54 IST
India TV-CNX Rajasthan Opinion Poll 2023

India TV-CNX Rajasthan Opinion Poll: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, India TV has conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which political party is having an edge in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to "large-scale weddings". The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls. According to the ECI, there are 51,756 polling booths across Rajasthan. A few new booths have been set up for a small number of voters in order to encourage people to vote. More than 5.27 crore voters, including 2.75 crore male and 2.51 crore female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election, according to the final voter list. About 22 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 years will cast their votes for the first time.

  • Oct 20, 2023 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at BJP, Congress vote share in last four Assembly elections

    BJP vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

    • 2018: 38.77%
    • 2013: 45.17%
    • 2008: 34.27%
    • 2003: 39.20%

    Congress vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

    • 2018: 39.30%
    • 2013: 33.07%
    • 2008: 36.82%
    • 2003: 35.65%
  • Oct 20, 2023 4:44 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at BJP, Congress seats in last four Assembly elections

    BJP seats in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

    • 2018: 73
    • 2013: 163
    • 2008: 78
    • 2003: 120

    Congress seats in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

    • 2018: 100
    • 2013: 21
    • 2008: 96
    • 2003: 56
  • Oct 20, 2023 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at political parties' vote share in 2018 Assembly election

    Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: Total Seats: 200 (Majority: 101)

    Vote Share:

    • Congress: 39.30%
    • BJP: 38.77%
    • BSP: 4.03%
    • RLP: 2.40%
    • CPM: 1.22%
    • BTP: 0.72%
    • RLD: 0.33%
    • Independents: 9.47%
  • Oct 20, 2023 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at Rajasthan Assembly election result 2018

    Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: Total Seats: 200 (Majority: 101)

    Seat Share:

    Congress: 100

    BJP: 73

    Independents: 13

    BSP: 06

    RLP: 03

    CPM: 02

    BTP: 02

    RLD: 01

  • Oct 20, 2023 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajasthan polls: CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress battles anti-incumbency

    Rajasthan is set to see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 wherein anti-incumbency is going to be an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP. This makes it the BJP's “turn” now to occupy the state secretariat.

