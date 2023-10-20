Rajasthan Election Opinion Poll LIVE: Will Ashok Gehlot-led Congress retain state or BJP make a comeback?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Rajasthan Opinion Poll 2023

India TV-CNX Rajasthan Opinion Poll: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, India TV has conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which political party is having an edge in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to "large-scale weddings". The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls. According to the ECI, there are 51,756 polling booths across Rajasthan. A few new booths have been set up for a small number of voters in order to encourage people to vote. More than 5.27 crore voters, including 2.75 crore male and 2.51 crore female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election, according to the final voter list. About 22 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 years will cast their votes for the first time.