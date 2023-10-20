Rajasthan elections: Amit Shah, Vasundhara Raje, Nadda attend BJP's key meeting

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP is holding a key election meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election, due on November 25, at the residence of party chief JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders BL Santhosh, Vasundhara Raje, Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, Satish Poonia, CP Joshi, Arun Singh, Kuldeep Bishnoi Rajendra Rathore, co-election in-charge Nitin Patel, co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar are present in the meeting.

Voting on all 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for Decemer 3, along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

According to reports, the BJP leaders are meeting to finalise remaining candidates for the upcoming state polls.

Like Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party has included sitting MPs in its first list for Rajasthan elections.

A couple of days ago, BJP chief JP Nadda said that the people of Rajasthan feel "cheated" by a Congress government "steeped in corruption" and have made up their mind to bring the BJP back to power in the state.

"The enthusiasm that I see among our workers clearly shows that the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind towards the BJP. And they have resolved that they want a change," Nadda said during a press conference in Kota.

"The public has decided to uproot the corrupt (Ashok) Gehlot government of the Congress and made up its mind to bring about change," the BJP president said.

He targeted the Gehlot government on the issues of corruption, paper leaks, farm loan waiver and atrocities against women.

"I see that in a way, the people of Rajasthan feel cheated," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Polls: BJP releases list of 40 campaigners, PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM Yogi to campaign