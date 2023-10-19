Chhattisgarh Polls: BJP releases list of 40 campaigners, PM Modi Amit Shah, CM Yogi to campaign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 campaigners who will campaign for party candidates for phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh polls.

According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and others will campaign in the state.

