Chhattisgarh Polls: BJP releases list of 40 campaigners, PM Modi Amit Shah, CM Yogi to campaign

The Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 campaigners who will campaign for party candidates for phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh polls.

According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and others will campaign in the state.

