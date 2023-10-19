Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Amit Shah to address rallies in Bastar ahead of polls today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address two rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, a key electoral battleground. The region will undergo voting in the first phase of elections on November 7. Shah's visit marks his second trip to the Congress-ruled state since the election schedule was announced. Amit Shah, who formerly served as the BJP president and is known for his election strategy prowess, had previously addressed an election rally in Rajnandgaon on October 16. His presence underscores the significance of the state to the BJP as they seek to secure an electoral victory.

Itinerary details

Amit Shah is slated to arrive at the Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur from New Delhi shortly after noon, according to a BJP representative. He will attend a public meeting and nomination rally at Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur, followed by an election meeting and nomination rally at the Police Ground in Kondagaon. Both Jagdalpur and Kondagaon are located in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

Electoral landscape

In the first phase of polling, voters in 20 assembly segments will cast their votes. These include Konta, Bijapur, Dantewada, Chitrakot, Jagdalpur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Keshkal, Kanker, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh, Mohla-Manpur, Khujji, Dongargaon, Rajnandgaon, Dongargarh, Khairagarh, Kawardha, and Pandariya. The remaining 70 seats will be part of the second phase.

Candidates and parties

The Congress party has declared candidates for 83 out of the 90 seats, given their ruling status in the state. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has announced candidates for 86 seats, including all 20 that will see voting in the first phase. In the previous elections in 2018, the Congress achieved a significant victory, securing 68 out of 90 seats. The BJP, which had held power in the state for 15 years from 2003 to 2018, managed to secure just 5 seats. The JCC (J) and the BSP secured 5 and 2 seats, respectively, marking the current strength of the Congress in the assembly at 71. The upcoming elections will determine whether the political landscape in Chhattisgarh undergoes a significant change.

