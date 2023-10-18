Chhattisgarh Election: BJP declares Bhavna Bohra as candidate from Pandariya seat

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/BHAWANA BOHRA Bhawana Bohra from the Pandariya constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of its candidates, illustrating its readiness to enter the political battleground. The list includes the nomination of Bhawana Bohra from the Pandariya constituency. Bhawana Bohra boasts a significant background in both social service and politics, with active involvement in the Kavardha and Bemetra districts.

Known for her dedication to social work, Bohra's influence spans various segments of society. She has ardently championed the cause of rural development in her region, with a special focus on women's empowerment, education, and self-sufficiency.

Bhawana Bohra has established the Bhawana Social Organisation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to holistic rural development, particularly aimed at empowering women through education and self-reliance.

With the Indian National Congress vying to regain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen on seizing the opportunity.

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, results on December 3

The state is all set to vote for its next Chief Minister as the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the press conference announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

