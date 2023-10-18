Chhattisgarh Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates, fields Arun Vora and Chhaya Verma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Congress party on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh.

Polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

The party has fielded Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, from Dharsiwa seat while Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, has been given a ticket from Durg City.

Some other prominent candidates who have been named in the second list are Khelsai Singh from Premnagar seat, Atal Srivastav from Kota, Baleshwar Sahu from Jaijaipur, Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur City South and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Nagar.

On Sunday, Congress released its first list of 30 candidates including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who has been fielded from Patan.

Another senior Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur.

