Shiv Sena women wing chief Meenatai Kambli joins Shinde's faction in another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray

In a big setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as party's women wing chief Meenatai Kamle has joined the Eknath Shinde's camp in presence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Meenatai Kambli is a hard-core Shiv Sainik and has been associated with the party when Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena.

She actively participated in Bala Saheb's movements. She was given the title of Veerangana i.e. Ranragini of Maharashtra by Bala Saheb as she created a large network of women Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai.

Meenatai had good relations with Bal Thackeray and his wife. After Bala Saheb's death, Meenatai maintained good relations with Uddhav and his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

She used to organise Rashmi Thackeray's public events but when Sushma Andhare came to Shiv Sena, who had once taken an anti-Shiv Sena and anti-Hindu stance, Meenatai and many other women Shiv Sainiks were not satisfied with her.

Most of party's responsibilities were being given to Sushma instead of Meentai and now she finally joined Shinde's camp considering it as the real Shiv Sena.

