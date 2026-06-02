Good news for UP residents: No hike in electricity tariffs as UPPCL's move declared 'unlawful'

Lucknow:

In a major relief for electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh, the state's Regulatory Commission has ruled that the 10 per cent fuel surcharge imposed on power bills was unlawful.

The commission has prima facie observed that the 10 per cent fuel surcharge imposed by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in June 2026 electricity bills does not appear to be in line with regulatory provisions.

The commission has indicated that the order issued by UPPCL may be in violation of existing laws and regulations, leaving the power utility with little option but to withdraw the surcharge. Consumer groups have meanwhile demanded strict action against UPPCL for imposing the additional charge.

Consumer council challenges surcharge

The issue was raised by Avdhesh Kumar Verma, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumers Council and a member of the Central and State Advisory Committees. Verma submitted a detailed public-interest representation to UPERC Chairman Arvind Kumar and Member Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The council argued that while calculating the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA), UPPCL included not only the actual power purchase cost for March 2026 but also nearly Rs 1,400 crore in old outstanding claims and liabilities from previous periods. According to the council, this was contrary to legal and regulatory provisions.

Consumers should get relief, not higher bills

The Consumers Council claimed that had UPPCL followed the prescribed regulations while calculating the FPPCA, electricity bills in June 2026 should have been reduced by around 2 per cent instead of burdening consumers with a 10 per cent surcharge.

According to the council, the commission-approved power purchase cost stood at approximately Rs 4.94 per unit. However, UPPCL reportedly calculated the March 2026 cost at around Rs 5.86 per unit, resulting in an additional financial burden of nearly Rs 1,610 crore on consumers.

What the commission said

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, UPERC made several important observations in its order. The commission noted that including judicially mandated dues, pending payments to NTPC, outstanding charges related to the Central Transmission Utility and other historical liabilities in the FPPCA calculation imposes a significant financial burden on consumers.

The commission observed that such an approach deprives it of the opportunity to examine the nature, prudence, admissibility and legality of recovering those costs from consumers.

UPERC further stated that the inclusion of past-period dues and historical liabilities in the current FPPCA calculation is neither consistent with Regulation 16.1 of the UPERC Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2025, nor aligned with the fundamental principles of consumer protection.

According to the commission, loading previous-period liabilities into the current FPPCA mechanism is inconsistent with the intent and provisions of the regulatory framework.

UPPCL asked to submit detailed clarification

Based on these observations, the commission has directed UPPCL to submit a detailed explanation within seven days.

UPERC has sought a comprehensive breakup of the relevant month's FPPCA calculations, including details of all components considered in the computation. The power utility has also been asked to separately provide current-period and previous-period power purchase costs, transmission charges, details of payments made in compliance with orders of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), and the legal and regulatory basis on which past liabilities were included in the FPPCA calculation.

The commission's observations have strengthened the case of consumer groups, which argue that the surcharge was imposed in violation of regulations and that electricity consumers across Uttar Pradesh were unfairly burdened with additional charges.

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