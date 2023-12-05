Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Karni Sena calls for 'Rajasthan bandh' today, demands stringent action

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was killed at his residence in Jaipur.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: To protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and other communities in Rajasthan have announced a state-wide 'bandh' on Wednesday. Karni Sena is demanding action against the killers of Gogamedi on the lines of the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh.

It also alleged that the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief had been seeking security for the last two years but no help was given to him by the Congress government. Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh has said that no oath-taking ceremony will take place in the state until the killers of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi are encountered. Mincing no words, he further alleged that Ashok Gehlot-led previous government in the state did not provide security to Gogamedi, that is why this incident happened today.

One assassin killed in retaliatory firing

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing assailants firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi. "The entire incident was captured on CCTV. We hope to identify the remaining two individuals soon and catch the person who planned this incident," Jaipur Commissioner of Police, Biju George Joseph told to media. The right-wing group leader was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena

It should be mentioned here that Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer "Padmaavat" in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

Soon after the news of the attack on Gogamedi broke, his supporters and members of the Rajput community started reaching his house and the hospital where he was taken. Later, they blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital where he was rushed after the attack and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.

