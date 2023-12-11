Watch: Rajendra Rathore takes a veiled dig at Vasundhara Raje, says BJP won due to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jaipur: Newly-appointed Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore at the party office, in Jaipur.

In the aftermath of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) triumph in Rajasthan's recent legislative elections, Rajendra Rathore, a key BJP figure, made a subtle comment seemingly directed at Vasundhara Raje. Rathore hinted that the party's victory could be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than a regional leader like Raje. During a display of strength by legislators, Rajendra Rathore stated, "This is not the culture of the BJP. Votes here were not cast based on the face of PM Modi. If someone believes that votes were garnered because of a particular face, then that is not the truth."

The remark implies a nuanced reference to Vasundhara Raje, the former Chief Minister and a prominent leader in the state, raising questions about her role in the BJP's victory.

During a display of strength by legislators, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore remarked, "This is not the culture of the Bharatiya Janata Party; here, votes were cast for PM Modi's face. Anyone claiming votes were cast for their face in this ordeal is not being truthful."

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, considered a prominent Rajput figure in Shekhawati, faced defeat in the Taranagar constituency, marking his first electoral loss on the BJP ticket. Rathore contested against Congress candidate Narendra Budania but was unsuccessful in securing victory. Speculation suggests that internal rifts might be a major factor behind Rathore's defeat. In response, Rathore hinted at personal shortcomings, stating, "Perhaps there was a lack in my efforts."

BJP secures dominant victory

In a significant electoral triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clinched a commanding victory in the Rajasthan legislative elections. The party secured a staggering 115 out of the 199 seats contested, reaffirming its political stronghold in the desert state. This outcome adheres to a longstanding tradition in Rajasthan, where voters have refrained from reelecting the incumbent party for nearly three decades.

The BJP's return to power in Rajasthan was marked by a decisive win, capturing 115 seats, while the Congress, aiming to break the five-year electoral cycle trend, secured 68 seats. The final result for one seat was pending, with the Congress leading by a slim margin.

As per the Election Commission's results, the Bharat Adivasi Party secured three seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party two, and Rashtriya Lok Dal, along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, claimed one each. Additionally, eight seats were won by Independent candidates.

The polling, conducted on November 25 across 199 out of 200 seats, witnessed a delay in the election for Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat following the demise of the Congress candidate.

