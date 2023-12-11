Rajasthan CM race: BJP calls legislature party meeting in Jaipur tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan BJP leaders

The suspense over who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continued on Monday. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party which won both states in the recent held assembly elections stepped up activities to select the name of CMs. As far as forming the government in Rajasthan is concerned, the sources said, the BJP called a legislative parties meeting in Jaipur at 10.30 am tomorrow. The three observers, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, will oversee the legislature party meeting.

Rajendra Singh Rathore hits at Vasundhara Raje without naming her

LoP of outgoing assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore targeted one of CM race contenders Vasundhara Raje without naming her, saying this is not the culture of the Bharatiya Janata Party, people voted for BJP in the name of PM Modi, if anyone is under the illusion that votes poured in on his or her name, then this is not the truth. He was replying to a question on the show of strength of the MLAs.

Meanwhile, the sources also said that a meeting of pro-former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje MLAs was held in Jaipur. The meeting was attended by a former BJP state president. In the meeting, they discussed the strategy to make Raje the CM of the state. They may support Raje in the legislative meeting, they added.

Earlier, also some newly elected BJP MLAs met Raje at her Civil Lines residence on Sunday, amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the CM post in the state. Nearly 10 MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Babu Singh, were at Raje's residence, sources in the party said. Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the CM post.

On Monday and Tuesday, several BJP MLAs had met Raje and the meetings were seen as a show of strength. She was recently in Delhi, where she also met the BJP president JP Nadda.