Rajasthan Assembly elections: Election commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviews poll preparedness

As the Rajasthan Assembly elections draw nearer, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar provided insights into the preparedness of the Election Commission. He emphasised the Election Commission's commitment to conducting free and fair elections in the state. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that over the last two days, the Election Commission held discussions with all political parties, including nationally recognised parties.

Additionally, detailed discussions took place with enforcement agencies from both the central and state governments to ensure comprehensive election security measures.

"In the last two days, we met all the political parties- nationally recognised parties and also had a detailed discussion with the enforcement agencies of the central government and the state government. Thereafter had a review with the DMs, SPS, IGs, DIGs, Commissioners and all the senior officers of the state government. They said free and fair elections should be ensured, deployment of para-military forces at critical polling stations...," said Rajiv Kumar on poll preparedness, as quoted bby news agency ANI.

Following these discussions, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a comprehensive review meeting with various key officials, including District Magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), Commissioners, and other senior officers of the state government. The focus of these deliberations was to guarantee free and fair elections in Rajasthan.

In line with this objective, it was emphasised during the meeting that the deployment of paramilitary forces would be essential at critical polling stations. This strategic move aims to maintain a secure and orderly environment during the election process, ensuring that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

