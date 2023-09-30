Rajasthan ETG Opinion Poll: BJP ahead of Congress, Ashok Gehlot likely to lose state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with party leader Sachin Pilot (Left) and Home Minister Amit Shah with former CM Vasundhara Raje (2nd right)

Rajasthan ETG Opinion Poll: The incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan could face a set back while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may catch-up and is likely to come back to power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, predicts ETG opinion poll.

According to the opinion poll predictions, the BJP may get 95-105 seats out of 200 while the Congress may get restricted between 91-101. The half-way mark to form the government in the state is 101.

Though the fight between both the parties looks intense at the moment, the saffron party may have an edge when the elections are held according to the opinion poll predictions.

Taking a look at region-wise poll predictions, then in Dhundhar region which includes Jaipur, Dausa and Alwar districts, the BJP may get 27-29 seats while Congress may bag between 28-30.

In the Marwad region, the BJP may get 30-32 seats while the Congress party may win 27-29.

In the Shekhawati region, the Congress party may win 9-11 seats while the saffron party could get 10-12.

