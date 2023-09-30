Madhya Pradesh ETG Opinion Poll: Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP in trouble, Congress may get majority mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh ETG Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to fall short of the absolute majority in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 while the Congress may cross the magic number, according to the ETG opinion poll.

According to the opinion poll, the BJP may win 102-110 seats falling short of majority (116) while the Congress party may get 118-128 seats and cross the half-way mark to form the government.

Speaking about vote share, not a major difference is being seen between the two parties as of now, according to the opinion poll prediction.

The BJP may get 41.02 per cent of the total vote share while the Congress may get 40.89 per cent, Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) may bag 1.29 per cent and others may get 0.43 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll

In MP's Mahakaushal region which has 38 seats, the BJP may get 18-22 seats while Congress may bag 16-20 seats.

Speaking about Gwalior-Chambal region which has 38 seats, the BJP may only get 4-8 seats while the Congress may win big in this region and could get upto 26-30 seats.

In Central Madhya Pradesh which has 36 seats, the BJP may get 22-24 seats and Congress could win 12-14 seats.

In MP's Bundelkhand reigion which has 26 seats, the Congress may get 11-13 seats while the BJP may win 13-15 seats.

In the Vindhya region with 30 seats, the saffron party may come out strong here and could get upto 19-21 seats while the Congress may win around 8-10 seats.

The BJP may get 20-24 seats and Congress could win 41-45 seats in the Malwa region which is having 66 seats.

