Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh, predict two different surveys

Ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, DB Live has conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters and predict the current election scenario and to know which political party is having an edge as polls are due to be held in a few months. Let's take a look.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2023
Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress in Chhattisgarh is likely to retain power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, predict two opinion poll surveys.

According to the DB Live opinion poll, the Congress may win 48-60 seats out of 90 while the BJP may get 28-40 seats in the upcoming elections.

In another opinion poll conducted by IANS, the Congress may win 62 seats while BJP may get 27 seats.

Both opinion polls predict that the Congress party is likely to repeat the government in the state. 

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due to be held later this year.

