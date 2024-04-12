Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Manvendra Singh Jasol, son of Jaswant Singh, returns to BJP ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Manvendra Singh Jasol, son of Jaswant Singh, returns to BJP ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Polling in the state will take place in first two phases on April 19 and April 26. Barmer will vote in the second phase. BJP's Kailash Choudhary will take on Congress' Umeda Ram Beniwal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 14:26 IST
Manvendra Singh Jasol, who joined Congress, returns to BJP
Image Source : MANVENDRA SINGH FACEBOOK Manvendra Singh Jasol, who joined Congress, returns to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh Jasol returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Along with him, several other leaders including Mahant Nirmal Das, Tarun Rai Kaga, Balram Prajapat, and Ramsingh Bothia also joined the saffron party in Rajasthan.

Manvendra Singh Jasol is a former Barmer MP, who won his election on BJP's ticket in 2004. He won this seat by a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes.

In 2013 Rajasthan Assembly election, Manvendra Singh contested from Shiv constituency. But in 2014, he was suspended from BJP because of his campaign against party's Lok Sabha candidate in Barmer.

In 2018, he quit the BJP and switched to Congress ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections. However, right before 2024 elections, he has returned to the saffron camp.

In the upcoming election, the BJP has fielded Kailash Choudhary against Congress' Umeda Ram Beniwal from Barmer Lok Sabha seat.

ALSO READ | Misa Bharti's takes a U-turn on remarks against PM Modi: 'My statement was distorted' | EXCLUSIVE

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement