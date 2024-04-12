Manvendra Singh Jasol, son of Jaswant Singh, returns to BJP ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : MANVENDRA SINGH FACEBOOK Manvendra Singh Jasol, who joined Congress, returns to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh Jasol returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Along with him, several other leaders including Mahant Nirmal Das, Tarun Rai Kaga, Balram Prajapat, and Ramsingh Bothia also joined the saffron party in Rajasthan.

Manvendra Singh Jasol is a former Barmer MP, who won his election on BJP's ticket in 2004. He won this seat by a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes.

In 2013 Rajasthan Assembly election, Manvendra Singh contested from Shiv constituency. But in 2014, he was suspended from BJP because of his campaign against party's Lok Sabha candidate in Barmer.

In 2018, he quit the BJP and switched to Congress ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections. However, right before 2024 elections, he has returned to the saffron camp.

In the upcoming election, the BJP has fielded Kailash Choudhary against Congress' Umeda Ram Beniwal from Barmer Lok Sabha seat.

