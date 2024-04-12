Misa Bharti's takes a U-turn on remarks against PM Modi: 'My statement was distorted' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD's Misa Bharti

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti on Friday made a U-turn on her alleged remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be “in jail” if the NDA was voted out of power from the Center. She was heard making such a comment in a purported video that has gone viral.

The BJP which had cornered the RJD leader over the remarks, also warned her against making such “irresponsible and shameful” comments and reminded her of corruption cases in which she and her family members are accused. The BJP also said that such remarks against the prime minister reflect the frustration of the Opposition leaders.

However, in an exclusive chat with India TV, the RJD's Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency pick Bharti said, "'My statement was distorted, I had stated electoral bonds, I did not say anything wrong about PM Modi." "How can BJP talk about dynastic politics? The prime minister started his election campaign (in Bihar) for NDA from Jamui," she added. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan fielded a candidate of his party on behalf of the NDA from the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.

In the video, she was heard saying: “We are talking about farmers and the implementation of MSP and the PM sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he addresses rallies in Bihar. If the people of this country give the INDIA alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, all will be behind bars.