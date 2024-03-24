Congress announces two candidates for Rajasthan, leaves Nagaur seat for alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's RLP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday announced 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list also included two candidates from Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Anil Chopra from Jaipur Rural, Bhajan Lal Jatav from Karauli - Dholpur (SC), and left Nagaur seat for its alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Apart from Rajasthan, the 'Grand Old Party' announced four candidates from Maharashtra, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and one each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and West Bengal.

