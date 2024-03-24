Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Congress announces two candidates for Rajasthan, leaves Nagaur seat for alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's RLP

Congress announces two candidates for Rajasthan, leaves Nagaur seat for alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's RLP

In its latest list, the Congress has announced candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 0:23 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday announced 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list also included two candidates from Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Anil Chopra from Jaipur Rural, Bhajan Lal Jatav from Karauli - Dholpur (SC), and left Nagaur seat for its alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Apart from Rajasthan, the 'Grand Old Party' announced four candidates from Maharashtra, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and one each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Congress declares 46 candidates, fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement