Congress declares 46 candidates, fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday released another list of 46 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has named Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, UP Congress president Ajay Rai from Varanasi against PM Modi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar, Danish Ali from Amroha, Alok Mishra from Kanpur among others.

Congress has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar, S Jothimani from Karur.

The 'Grand Old Party' has left Rajasthan's Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency for alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

More to follow...